Comptroller Kevin Lembo announces resignation from his position at the end of the year

(WTNH) – Connecticut Comptroller Kevin Lembo announced on Friday that he will be resigning from his position, effective December 31, 2021.

Lembo announced his resignation due to an ongoing medical condition.

“It has been the honor of my life to serve the people of Connecticut as state comptroller,” Lembo said. “Over ten years ago, voters took a chance on a gay, vegetarian nerd that had never run for office in his life. I’ve worked every day since to represent this office with honesty, integrity, and a focus on the common good. Even now, I love the work that I do and the people I work with. Unfortunately, my health simply won’t allow me to continue to serve.”

Lembo has overseen healthcare reforms that have improved patient outcomes and saved taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars.

He was diagnosed with a serious cardiac condition that has recently worsened and intensified in severity.

“I’m extremely proud of what we’ve accomplished together during my three terms in office,” said Lembo. “We’ve made Connecticut a model for government transparency, instituted innovative changes in the state health plan to lower costs while improving patient care, and wrote the plan that has led to record savings in the state’s Rainy Day Fund. While I’m disappointed that I’ll be unable to complete this term, the work that’s been done in the last 11 years has made Connecticut a better place to live, work and raise a family and that’s why I wanted this job in the first place. I feel confident that whoever follows me in this position has all the resources in place to continue this work and build on our successes.”

Lembo took office in 2011 and served as Connecticut’s first Healthcare Advocate. He has sought opportunities to extend the benefits of his healthcare work to everyone in CT.

The Connecticut Partnership Plan allows towns and cities to join with the state to buy healthcare. Currently, over 60,000 teachers, first responders, other municipal employees, and their families are enrolled.

During COVID-19 Lembo’s office spearheaded the effort to grow testing capacity and help hospitals and laboratories meet the urgent needs of residents.

Democratic State Chair Nancy DiNardo released a statement saying, “Kevin Lembo’s service to Connecticut has been remarkable and his resignation is a huge loss to the state. He came here from New York and jumped into public service as the state’s first Health Care Advocate and for the past 11 years as Comptroller, fighting for transparency, smart budgeting and health care. Kevin is a colleague and a friend and his voice will be greatly missed in the public arena. We wish him the very best as he focuses on his health.”

Lembo will leave off on Dec. 31, 2021. His successor will be named by Governor Ned Lamont.