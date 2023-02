WESTFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Middletown, Cromwell and Berlin Fire Departments responded to a large condominium fire on Saturday morning.

Around 8:30 a.m. fire crews were dispatched to Russet Lane in Westfield to respond to a 2nd alarm fire. This is in the Westfield portion of Middletown.

Eleven people were displaced and one person was transported to the hospital following the fire. The extent of any injuries is unknown.

Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.