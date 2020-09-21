Confirmed case of COVID-19 closes Southington High School for in-person classes Monday and Tuesday

News

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — In a letter sent to families and staff Sunday, Southington Schools Superintendent Timothy Connellan confirmed that a member of the school community at Southington High School tested positive for COVID-19.

In a follow-up letter sent on Monday, the superintendent confirmed the school is closed for in-person classes Monday, September 21, and Tuesday, September 22 at minimum.

According to the original letter, the last contact for the individual was on Tuesday, September 15, and impacts “Cohort A students and staff” at the school.

The letter sent Monday stressed to family and staff that the closure of Southington High School for in-person classes could continue beyond Tuesday if circumstances dictate the school remaining closed.

The district says staff members wishing to work in the High School building to implement remote learning will be permitted to do so.

