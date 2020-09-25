Confirmed COVID-19 case in New Britain school district’s CLIMB program

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Britain public schools officials confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 in the district’s CLIMB Program Friday.

CLIMB is a program that helps young adults with disabilities and is a partnership between the district and Central Connecticut State University. It stands for Career Ladder to Independence, Maturity, and Beyond.

According to the letter, the affected member of the CLIMB community was instructed to stay home and quarantine for 14 days. The school did not divulge whether the individual is a student, teacher or other member of the program.

The last day the person was at the program was Sept. 21, according to the note sent to families, staff and community members of CLIMB.

After the New Britain Public Health Department investigated the case, they determined that any close contacts were isolated incidents. Those individuals who were in close contact with the person who tested positive for coronavirus have also been instructed to remain home and quarantine for 14 days.

The district says that no classroom or school closure is needed due to this case.