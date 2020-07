PHILADELPHIA, Penn (WTNH) -- Days after their series against the New York Yankees this week was postponed due to coronavirus concerns, the Philadelphia Phillies announced that two staffers - a coach and a member of the clubhouse staff - have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Phillies have been caught up in MLB's first coronavirus shut down this season after the Miami Marlins came to town earlier this week. The Marlins are suffering an outbreak of the virus, announcing a 17th player has tested positive for the virus Thursday.