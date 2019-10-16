Conflict in Syria leaving local refugees concerned about the future of their homeland

(WTNH) — The war in Syria is leaving many refugees here in the U.S. concerned about their home country’s future.

Last week, within 48 hours of President Trump pulling troops out of Syria, the Turkish forces increased their attacks on the American-allied Kurds. Monday, Trump authorized some new economic sanctions on Turkey in hopes of restraining their attacks on the Kurds.

Now, President Trump is sending Vice President Mike Pence to Turkey where he is expected to urge the country to reach an immediate ceasefire in Syria. The trip is planned for Thursday.

The ongoing attacks are hard to watch for Mohamad Chaghlil, a refugee from Syria who has made a new home here in Connecticut.

Chaghlil told News 8’s Shaynah Ferreira that he has been in the U.S. for three years; he left his homeland because of the war. He says he doesn’t see the situation getting better in Syria.

“It’s a new world in my home. We have enough wars, I think. We don’t need more wars,” said Chaghlil. “They had this revolution because they wanted freedom. They wanted democracy. We see people focusing on the other stuff, not the Syrians, not the freedom, not democracy.”

He says that watching the images played out on the Arabic news is heartbreaking; he doesn’t believe America is doing enough to make the situation better for Syrians living through the turmoil.

“They are focusing on Kurdish. They are focusing on ISIS. They represent Muslims in the worst way ever. So I’m glad they don’t have the power they had before.” – Mohamad Chaghlil, Syrian refugee living in Connecticut

Chaghlil says he no longer dreams of his home, rather, he dreams about his future, saying, “Now my dreams are about America.”

As U.S. troops are withdrawing from Syria, Russia is stepping up its role in the conflict by deploying military police to the country’s northern region.

So far, more than 130,000 people have been displaced due to the violence.