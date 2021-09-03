Congressman Himes taking a bike ride across the state to show what CT has to offer

(WTNH) – Connecticut Congressman Jim Himes is taking a break from Washington, D.C. to take a bike ride across the state on Friday.

News 8’s Ken Houston caught up with Himes at one of his stops along the way. He’s inviting people along for the ride, but be warned, you’ll need to pull out the teen speed to keep up.

One mile at a time, Himes is hitting the road, showing people what Connecticut has to offer this Labor Day weekend.

“We started in Compos Beach in Westport, a really historic spot. There are so many things you can do there,” Himes said.

The Shaggy Coos Farm is just one of the many stops along the way and there’s no telling who he might meet up with. Another stop is Silverman’s Apple Farm.

Not only will you discover the joys of cycling, but learn why the pedestrian and Infrastructure Improvement Project is so important.

Crisis crossing the state on two wheels, or on two feet in the case of Senator Chris Murphy, is not uncommon. For four years, Murphy has taken hikes through the state, bringing awareness to issues affecting the people of Connecticut.

Before ending the tour, Himes will have covered 91.2 miles.