Congressman Larson announces reelection campaign on Friday

John Larson

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Congressman John Larson announced his reelection campaign on Friday.

Larson will hold a media availability at 11:45 a.m. at Goodwin University in East Hartford.

“As we face a global pandemic that has increased our worries about the health and well-being of the elderly and our children, I am even more energized and focused on continuing to deliver results for working families in Connecticut and across this nation,” he said in a statement.

