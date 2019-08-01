Congresswoman DeLauro speaks out against proposed federal food assistance program cuts

(WTNH) — Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro is taking action after proposed cutbacks to the nation’s food stamp program.

The democratic lawmaker joined kids for the summer meals program at the John Mead School in Ansonia on Wednesday She says if the cuts happen, they would have a huge impact on Connecticut families.

The Trump administration wants to close what it calls a loophole that allows people with higher incomes to get food benefits if they live in states with a higher cost of living.

