Congresswoman DeLauro to hold hearing on e-cigarette health risks

(WTNH) — Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro will hold a hearing on the increasing risk of e-cigarette use on public health on Wednesday.

This comes after the first known vaping-related death hit Connecticut. DeLauro says the FDA has been negligent because they never set out to review their health effects.

She says the FDA should also take the extra step of taking vape products off the market immediately. This as state leaders in Connecticut and New York are preparing for their e-cigarette and legal cannabis summit.

Both states will meet on Thursday to develop vaping oversight and cannabis legalization guidelines.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.