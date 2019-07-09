Congresswoman DeLauro discusses defense spending

STRATFORD Conn. (WTNH) — Lawmakers are taking a closer look at defense spending and its importance to the Connecticut economy.

Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro was in Stratford Tuesday morning talking about the “National Defense Authorization Act.”

It features billions of dollars in funding for jobs at Sikorsky, including $1.4 billion for 73 blackhawk helicopters and almost $500 billion for research and development.

“We work to make sure our men and women in uniform are well taken care of and that the workers who are really responsible for this product are economically secure,” said DeLauro.

Sikorsky is also slated to receive more than $650 million to build the next generation of presidential helicopters.

The Defense Authorization Act has already passed in the House. DeLauro says she’s now working to pressure the Senate to take up the act.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.