NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Honoring the life and legacy of a Connecticut Civil Rights pioneer, Judge Constance Baker Motley.

The introduction of the new legislation will award her a Congressional gold medal.

As a judge, Constance Baker Motley experienced several firsts in her lifetime. She was the first African American woman to argue a case before the Supreme Court and the first to serve as a federal judge.

A Congressional tribute, presented by Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro, is now before members of the House and Senate.

Judge Baker Motley grew up in New Haven. After graduating from law school, she began her career as an attorney with the NAACP. One of her clients was Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and that’s just the beginning.

“[She was] the only female attorney in the Brown vs. Board of Education,” DeLauro said.

She worked alongside legal eagles such as Judge Thurgood Marshal. Baker Motley helped dismantle segregation while working for the NAACP for 20 years.

“As you heard the congresswoman say, the only woman in the group. She stunned the courts by winning case after case after case,” said Doris J. Dumas, New Haven NAACP President.

Baker Motley earned her place in history, making a difference not just in New Haven but in American history.