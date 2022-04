NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Happy Earth Day! To celebrate the holiday, organizations from all over the state are hosting events to honor our beautiful planet.

Sunrise over the Connecticut River in Old Saybrook on Earth Day in 2022 (IMAGE CREDIT: George Roelofsen).



We have provided showcasing Earth Day events in the state below:



Clean the Green: Trinity Church, New Haven:

Over the weekend, the city of New Haven is hosting the “Clean the Green” event to improve the city’s parks in honor of Earth Day. The event begins on Friday at 1p.m. at the Trinity Church on the Green. Mayor Elicker will promote the event with volunteers from the Friends of the New Haven Green.



Tree Give Away: Eisenhower Park, Milford:

The city of Milford is giving away 500 trees from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday in conjunction with the Milford Tree Commission and the Milford Trees, in a tribute to Alderman Marty Hardiman.



People’s United Bank, La Salle Road, West Hartford:

Peoples United Bank will be giving away gardening kits, seeds and tomato plants starting at 10 a.m.



Veterans’ Memorial Park at the Civic Triangle, Waterford:

State Rep. McCarty will join the Waterford Parks and Recreation Department on Friday to clean up the city’s parks alongside volunteers. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. but volunteers are encouraged to stay longer.



Ansonia Nature Center Earth Day Event, 10 Deerfield Rd , Ansonia:

On Saturday, The Ansonia and Research Nature Center is inviting residents to come down to celebrate Earth Day from 10a.m. to 3p.m. The celebration will have live animals, hiking, planting, music, and environmental exhibitors. The event also have from Szbao’s Seafood, Dad’s Cannoli Truck, Jim’s Ice Cream, and SWAT.