NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – Students at Connecticut College in New London are calling for the resignation of the school’s president. This comes after the school’s dean of equity and inclusion resigned.

Rodmon King resigned on Tuesday after he had objected to the college’s plans to hold a fundraiser at the Everglades Club in Palm Beach, Florida. Students say King spoke up against that location because of the club’s alleged history of racism, antisemitism, and sexual assault.

Students told News 8 that Connecticut College President Katherine Bergeron was going to move forward with the fundraiser and wanted King to support that. Instead, he resigned in protest and now students are calling for radical changes.

“The students are calling on Katherine Bergeron to resign from her presidency,” said Shamar Rule, a Conn. College junior. “We would love to have a new president who is able to put our priorities as students in place.”

The event at the Everglades Club has since been canceled and the president is meeting with students on Thursday and Friday by appointment.

News 8 reached out to Bergeron who has not responded at this time.