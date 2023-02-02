WINCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut hockey community is mourning the death of a 16-year-old player, who was killed alongside his grandfather in a deadly crash on Tuesday night.

Marcus Rogers and his 84-year-old grandfather were driving to his hockey practice along Route 44 in Winchester when they were fatally struck by a 23-year-old driver who crossed into their lane. The crash is still under investigation, according to the police.

Elderly man, teen killed in Winchester crash

The local hockey community is in disbelief and shock but are choosing to honor Rogers’s memory the best they know how, through his love of the game.

Rogers was a junior at Oliver Wolcott Tech High School in Torrington. He played left and right wing for the traveling team the Housatonic Co-Op Mountaineers.

Dean Diamond, Roger’s hockey coach said he was a fun kid who was the last player off the ice and the last player in the locker room.

“He was a hard worker, always gave it his all, never stopped giving it, always wanted to learn. He was very hard on himself if things didn’t go right,” Diamond said.

Diamond said he has received thousands of messages of condolences on social media.

“You always fear of kids getting hurt on the ice and having to visit them in a hospital. It’s your worst nightmare as a coach. As a parent, losing a child is something you’ll never get over,” Diamond said.

As a show of solidarity hockey sticks are being placed on front porches throughout the Torrington area.

“It’s a way of sticking together and showing our support. In the end, we all care about each other,” Diamond said.

Diamond said the team gathered for about three hours on Wednesday night and decided to honor Rogers by playing their next game on Saturday at Tri-State.

The Housatonic Co-Op Mountaineers will hand out t-shirts with Rogers’ number 20 on them, and hold a moment of silence during the game. The team will collect donations for the family and plan to retire the number 20 after the game.