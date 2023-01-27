WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — In 2005, the United Nations General Assembly

designated Jan. 27 as International Holocaust Remembrance Day, the same day the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau took place in 1945.



On Holocaust Remembrance Day each state is encouraged to honor the 6 million Jewish victims and millions of others while developing programs to help prevent future genocides.



This Sunday at Emanuel Synagogue in West Hartford, state non-profit Voices of Hope, will sponsor their 13th annual international remembrance day program.



“Many, many surivors and the descendants as well feel that it’s their obligation to share their stories. And they do it, and it is incredibly difficult,” said Robin Landau, Director of Programs and Development at Voices of Hope.



The Traveler’s Tower in Hartford was lit yellow on Friday night to commemorate the International

Holocaust Remembrance Day. Landau said it shows the value the Greater Hartford Community places on unity and togetherness.

“Every year we present an award to a survivor in our community. It’s called the Chesed Award, which means kindness. This year Nina Jacobs will be the recipient of that award. Nina was a hidden child during the holocaust,” Landau said.