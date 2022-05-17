(WTNH) – Connecticut Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro is introducing a bill that she hopes will not only alleviate the current baby formula shortage but prevent it from happening down the line.

The shortage of baby formula has left parents making difficult and potentially dangerous decisions. On Tuesday, DeLauro introduced a bill to provide $28 million in emergency funding to give the Food and Drug Administration the resources needed to address the shortage, but also to prevent fraudulent products from finding their way onto shelves and into the homes of parents.

The forum included a pediatrician. While she favors breastfeeding, she knows it’s not always possible.

“When a parent is not able to buy a particular formula or find it in the pharmacy or store, it’s safe to give a different formula or a generic brand if an infant is healthy and doesn’t have any medical issues. However, this is not true necessarily for infants who are on prescription formula. This becomes challenging with the limits we are seeing,” said Dr. Molly Markowtiz.

Senator Richard Blumenthal is proposing measures that will increase the authority of the federal government to prevent price gouging.