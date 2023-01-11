WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) – All air travel across the United States, including Connecticut, came to a halt Wednesday morning following a Federal Aviation Administration system failure. Normal operations have resumed, but travelers are still dealing with delays.

The ground stop was lifted at 9 a.m., but the backlog caused issues all day at Bradley International Airport. There were 11 flights canceled and 55 flights have been delayed.

“This is new territory for us,” said Dr. Michael Teiger, President of the Hartford Brainard Airport Association.

Long-time pilot Dr. Michael Teiger has never seen anything like this, but the Notices to Air Missions System (NOTAM) is critical in alerting pilots of safety issues like weather, runway closures, or flight restrictions.

“If there’s an accident on the runway, the runway is closed, that information will go into a NOTAM, which a pilot who is somewhere else flying to that airport will need to know,” Teiger said. “You don’t just take off and hope everything is going to be fine.”

While necessary for safety, headaches were caused across the nation, including at Bradley.

“It’s been delayed like three times so far,” said Daniel Wolf of Manchester. “It was supposed to leave at 10:45 and now it’s not going to leave until 1:15 at this point, so it’s a little frustrating.”

The White House and the Department of Transportation are still investigating what caused the outage. They announced there is no evidence of a cyber attack, but they are not ruling it out.

While the system alerts pilots ahead of takeoff, Teiger says grounding planes already in flights was the right decision.

“I would have criticized him if he didn’t ground airplanes because the most important thing for air travelers is safety,” Teiger said.

Across the country, there were 8,600 delays and more than 1,200 cancelations due to the outage.