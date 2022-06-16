HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – As the nation braces for a supreme court decision that could impact Roe V. Wade, pro-life organizations in the state are raising concerns over an increase in violence across the country.

The Pregnancy Care Coalition, Connecticut Catholic Conference and Family Institute of Connecticut held a joint conference in Hartford on Thursday. The group claimed that ever since the draft opinion suggesting the U.S. supreme court may overturn Roe V. Wade that organizations favoring the landmark case are encouraging attacks against pregnancy care centers across the country.

The pro-life care centers want congressional leaders to call out the violence and condemn it.

“Whenever there was violence in the name of the pro-life cause, it was always denounced by the entire prolife movement. Now we’re starting to see violence in the name of the pro-choice cause, in the pro-abortion side of this argument, and we’re not seeing the same sort of condemnations, that’s what concerns us,” said Peter Wolfgang of the Family Institute of Connecticut.

The Connecticut Democratic Chair Nancy Dinardo responded tonight saying “we never endorse violence, nor has this group cited a single example in Connecticut. What we have seen is a tidal wave of news coverage about the devastating impact that overturning Roe v. Wade will have on women. Anti-abortion groups simply want to change the subject.”