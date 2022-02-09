Conn. ranked No. 3 for flu vaccination rates in country

Boy getting a flu vaccine in the clinic. Small boy getting a vaccine on his arm by a pediatrician wearing gloves.

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut was ranked No. 3 for flu vaccination rates during the 2020-2021 flu season, a study from ValuePenguin found.

According to the study, Connecticut’s flu vaccination rate clocked in at 62.3%, which is a little over the national average. This number fell just below Massachusetts at 66.5% and Rhode Island at 66.4%, while topping New Hampshire and Vermont at 60.7% and 59.9%, respectively.

The study also found that more than half of Americans above the age of six months received a flu vaccine during the 2020-2021 influenza season. Southern states – like Florida and Mississippi – received the least amount of vaccinations, while Massachusetts, Illinois, and Rhode Island were among the states with the largest jump in vaccination rates from the previous season.

ValuePenguin technical writer Robin Townsend – who focuses on health and life insurance, said that there are several reasons behind a lack of interest in a flu vaccination.

“Many adults are still hesitant about the flu vaccine because they believe it doesn’t work all that well,” Townshend said. “Other reasons adults say they skip the shot is because they never get the flu, believe it’s not that serious, or worry the vaccine will cause side effects or even give them the virus.”

COVID-19 also played a role in vaccination rates; during the first full year of the pandemic, older Americans ages 65 and above became the most vaccinated group across the country, topping the youngest Americans at ages five and below. The two age groups actually swapped flu vaccination rates, the study said.

View the full report by ValuePenguin here.