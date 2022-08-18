CONN. (WTNH) — A boost for Connecticut’s commuter rails. The state has been awarded two federal grants totaling more than $85 million for improvements on the northeast corridor.

Officials say the funds will be used to improve safety and reliability along the new haven line and on the shoreline east rail.

“The rails running through Connecticut are vital to the northeast corridor and New England’s transportation network. These investments will ensure that safe, reliable and environmentally friendly transportation options are maintained and modernized,” said Transportation Commissioner Joe Giulietti.