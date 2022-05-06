HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Election Day is just about six months away. Connecticut Democrats and Republicans are making some big decisions this weekend. The two parties are holding their conventions where they will pick their candidates for Congress and governor.

The Republican Convention is taking place at Foxwoods Resort and Casino this weekend.

The governor’s race, all the state constitutional officer slots, a U.S. Senate seat, and all of the U.S. House seats are up for grabs.

Party delegates will be officially nominating Bob Stefanowski as the GOP’s candidate for governor.

Stay tuned to News 8 for updates on the Republican Convention throughout the weekend.