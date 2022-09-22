DURHAM, Conn. (WTNH) — A little rain didn’t stop anyone from having fun as the 102nd annual Durham Fair kicked off tonight.

It’s the biggest agricultural fair in the state and it runs from Thursday to Sunday. There is something for everyone, crafting, livestock exhibits, great food. Organizers said its an event that truly brings the community together.

“I always say this is a privilege. It’s a privilege to be a part of it. Because it’s that community spirit thing. When you’re part of an organization like this and you have a team like this that puts on a fair for 102 years… It’s pretty tough to compete with that,” said Daniel Miramant, President of the Durham Fair.