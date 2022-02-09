Conn. students set to call on leaders to end the mask mandate

Students wear masks in class during the pandemic, 2021 (Nexstar)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut students are set to gather at the state Capitol on Wednesday morning to call on leaders to end the mask mandate.

Wednesday marks the beginning of the 2022 legislative session, and on Monday, Governor Ned Lamont recommended that the statewide school mask mandate end on Feb. 28.

Students are set to discuss how masks, social distancing, quarantining, mandates, and remote learning have caused distress. The students will be joined by teachers and mental health experts.

The students will be addressing leaders at 9 a.m.