MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Connecticut bridge will be featured on a postage stamp.

The United States Postal Service released new stamps for 2023, which included four stamps with bridges from the U.S. on them.

The four new Presorted First-Class Mail stamps feature photographs of bridges that range from modern to historic, pedestrian to car-carrying and are landmarks of their communities.

The four bridges are the Arrigoni Bridge in Middletown, the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge in Omaha, NE; the Skydance Bridge in Oklahoma City and the Iowa-Illinois Memorial Bridge in Bettendorf, IA.

The stamps are available for purchase by bulk mail users in coils of 3,000 and 10,000.