Connecticut Catholic Bishops release joint statement on humanitarian crisis at southern border

A grandmother protesting the treatment of children in Border Patrol custody walks back to her car by a fence at a holding center in Clint, Texas, July 1, 2019. Yvonne Nieves, in her 50s, says she has a 2-year-old granddaughter. “I just couldn’t bear the fact that there would actually be little kids out here not knowing where their parents are, not having anyone to take care of them,” she said. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut Catholic bishops express concerns about tensions at the southern border.

On Wednesday, Archbishop of Hartford Leonard P. Blair, Bishop of Bridgeport Frank J. Caggiano, Bishop of Norwich Michael R. Cote, Bishop of the Ukrainian Diocese of Stamford P. Paul Chomnycky and Auxiliary Bishop of Hartford Juan Miguel Betancourt released a statement urging the government to act on the existing immigration policies.

According to the bishops’ statement, the government has not done their part to honor the humanity of migrants and refugees.

The statement asks the United States to “do better” in treating immigrants at the southern border.

“Those responsible in government need to undertake an examination of conscience as to what they have done and have failed to do when it comes to respect for human persons and the enactment of fair and balanced legislation,” the statement reads.