HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The mental health crisis in Connecticut spurred by the pandemic is hitting children particularly hard. So, Connecticut Children’s has now filed paperwork to open a new unit.

Right now, if a child has medical needs and psychiatric troubles, many times they end up in the emergency department, which fills up beds and slows everything down, and that’s not necessarily the care they need.

Now, a new 12-bed medical and psychiatric unit would be for children ages five through 12 who have both medical and psychological issues. This way Connecticut Children’s can treat both at the same time, making sure they get the care they really need.

“One of the great things that we are doing here at Connecticut Children’s is really developing a continuum of care so that we can give kids the right care at the right time at the right intensity level, so the kids don’t have to spend time in the emergency department when they really need to be a psych unit,” said Dr. Melissa Santos, Connecticut Children’s.

Connecticut Children’s has filed the appropriate paperwork, which starts the process on the 12-bed unit.