Connecticut city collects 42 firearms at gun buyback event

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut city’s police department says it collected 42 firearms during a weekend gun buyback event.

The Hour reports the unloaded guns were signed over to the Norwalk Police Department on Saturday.

The Wilton Quaker Meeting and the Newtown Foundation partnered with the department on the event.

People who turned in guns received gift cards: $100 for long guns, $150 for handguns and $300 for assault weapons.

The Wilton Quaker Meeting says no public money was used for the buyback. All funds were donated through a public crowdfunding site.

The Newtown Foundation says police will vet the guns to make sure none were used in a crime or are part of an investigation. They will then be melted down and forged into gardening tools.

