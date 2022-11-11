(WTNH) – November is National Adoption Month! It was declared by President Joe Biden at the end of October.

His administration is encouraging people to honor this month by helping kids in their communities to find homes where they can thrive, aiming to help families become whole through adoption.

In Connecticut, the Department of Children and Families and adoption agencies work to get kids into good homes right here in our state.

“We’re very proud to say that since 2019, there have been thirty percent fewer kids coming into care, but the children who are in care, like teens, like sibling groups, like children that have medical complexities, need people to take that first step,” said Commissioner Vannessa Dorantes, DCF.

The theme of National Adoption Month this year is “Small Steps, Open Doors.” You can learn more by calling 1-888-KID-HERO.