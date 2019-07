(WTNH) — Connecticut’s Department of Transportation is launching a new and improved website.

The updated look should be ready to view later on Monday. It will still include the same information on the existing website.

People who signed up for DOT electronic alerts on the old website will still receive those alerts under the new web page.

