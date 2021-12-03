Connecticut emergency rooms busy among medical problems, COVID cases

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Doctors tell News 8 they are dealing with busy emergency rooms right now. One example is Hartford’s St. Francis Hospital, which has seen an uptick in different medical problems, as well as COVID cases.



Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jennifer Martin said while they are seeing some vaccinated people get sick,

those patients are definitely doing better than those who didn’t get the shot.



“Those patients overall aren’t as sick as those who are unvaccinated,” Martin said.

However, Martin said the good news is that they’re seeing a surge of people getting their booster shots at their clinics.

