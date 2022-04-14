(WTNH) – A local teen is preparing for the 100-mile ‘Bike for a Cure’ ride for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation to support those suffering from juvenile diabetes, coming up in the early fall.

The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JRDF) aims to raise funds and awareness for juvenile diabetes through the ride.

For Sage Merwin, a long-time patient and advocate for juvenile diabetes, the event is about even more than raising money and awareness for juvenile diabetes.

“I’m also looking to show, you can do anything you want, despite having type 1 diabetes,” shared Merwin.

The Merwin’s were active in getting legislation passed to cap the cost of insulin in Connecticut. Families were paying thousands of dollars each year for the necessary drug.

Now the issue is being taken up on a national level.

“We’re pushing the affordable insulin now act – it passed the house of reps last week – it would cap insulin at $35 on commercial insurance and Medicare.”

The Executive Director of the Juvenile Research Diabetes Fund Jon Muskrat hopes to see a vote in April.

“People with type 1 diabetes need insulin to survive, it’s not a choice, they need to take it every day.”

RELATED: Haddam teen with type 1 diabetes is passionate advocate for price caps on insulin and supplies

An important reminder for signs of type 1 diabetes includes excessive thirst, frequent urination, unexplained weight loss and exhaustion. As for the ride, everyone is glad it’s back in person. Saige will be busy the next few months, getting ready to achieve that incredible goal.

“It will definitely be the hardest bike ride I’ve ever done but I’m looking forward to it, it’s going to be a great experience,” said Merwin.

The JDRF ride to cure diabetes takes place Sep. 10th in Saratoga Springs, New York.