MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) – A Connecticut farm is once again encouraging residents to donate their Christmas trees to feed their animals.

Hungry goats in Manchester are taking Christmas trees off your hands.

“I think it’s awesome,” said Riley Gionfriddo. “It’s nice to have a good end to the Christmas season.”

With the holiday season coming to a close, Connecticut families are making their way to Aussakita Acres Farm with their animals reaping the reward of discarded trees.

“Some of them like them a little bit more and some eat them a little more veraciously,” said Tracy Longoria, owner of Aussakita Acres Farm. “It’s not just the goats. The horses, our pigs love them, everybody.”

“It’s crazy that they love trees so much,” Gionfriddo said. “Last year, she said they had 300 trees, which is amazing they go through that many trees a season and the goats love them so much.”

Longoria says the hungry goats can east up to 7 trees a day. By dropping off your tree and feeding them, you’re also giving them some great nutritional benefits.

“They not only eat the needles off the trees, they strip the bark right off of it and they leave the tree almost completely naked,” Longoria said. “The tree is a completely different color when they are done with it. All of that sap, the sap goes into their bodies and provides them nutrients.”

Longoria says they’ve been providing this Christmas tree service for the last six years. Their one requirement before drop off is to make sure the tree is hook, tinsel and ornament-free.

Drop-off hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. and on weekends from 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.