Breaking News
President Trump expected to visit El Paso Wednesday
LIVE NOW /
Watch Good Morning Connecticut

Connecticut gas prices dropping despite demand in summer car travel

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — Gas prices are dropping despite the high summer demand, down to about 20 cents a gallon from the previous year.

The average price for a gallon of regular in Connecticut is around $2.87. That’s a penny cheaper than last week.

Prices continue to drop because the price of crude oil is going down. The state average in terms of gas prices are down about 20 cents a gallon compared to this time last year.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss