Connecticut gas prices dropping despite demand in summer car travel

(WTNH) — Gas prices are dropping despite the high summer demand, down to about 20 cents a gallon from the previous year.

The average price for a gallon of regular in Connecticut is around $2.87. That’s a penny cheaper than last week.

Prices continue to drop because the price of crude oil is going down. The state average in terms of gas prices are down about 20 cents a gallon compared to this time last year.

