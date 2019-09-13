Connecticut health officials, advocates to push for ban on all e-cigarette products

(WTNH) — Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro will speak on Friday along with doctors and public health officials to call for a ban on all e-cigarette products.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have now confirmed six people have died and more than 450 people have become sick from e-cigarette use.

RELATED: State: 5 cases of lung disease possibly linked to vaping

Connecticut’s Department of Public Health issued a dire warning for those who do vape to stop doing it until investigations are complete. This comes after the 11th illness in our state that may be related to vaping.

“We’re trying to find exactly what it is that’s causing it so that we can advise people what to steer away from. Until then, in order for it to be safer for public health, we have to advise that everybody be very careful of doing any vaping,” Barbara Walsh, CT Department of Public Health, Tobacco Control Program .

Seven people in Fairfield County, three in New Haven County, and one in New London got sick after vaping.

The first case of lung disease in Connecticut possibly tied to vaping was reported on August 14th.

RELATED: Trump to propose ban on flavorings used in e-cigarettes

The CDC recommends users to refrain from modifying the product or adding substances that are not intended by the manufacturer.