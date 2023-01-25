Rental property in Escondido, Calif. Prop. 21, if approved, would allow cities to enact rent control. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

(WTNH) – Renters who are on the verge of being evicted are getting assistance.

Governor Ned Lamont and Housing Commissioner Seila Mosquera-Bruno announced that the Department of Housing is launching a new fund to assist renters who are on the verge of being evicted from their homes due to owing past due rent.

The Eviction Prevention Fund will utilize $12.5 million from UniteCT and the Rent Bank to provide households with up to $5,000 to pay off past due rent.

“This fund will enable renters who have been struggling with back rent to remain in their homes while providing payments to landlords on their behalf,” said Governor Ned Lamont. “I encourage anyone who is in need of assistance to reach out and see if they are eligible.”

To apply, tenants must call the UniteCT Call Center at 1-844-864-8328 and be screened for eligibility.