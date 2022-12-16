(WTNH) – Homelessness is a major concern across the country, particularly during the colder months. In Connecticut, leaders are offering new solutions to address the need.

Local advocates are calling the need an emergency crisis. They’re asking state leaders for more funding to address homelessness year-round, but especially during the colder months.

Connecticut allocates $5 million for emergency funding fur the winter, but advocates want legislators to add the funding to the state’s annual budget.

The Downtown Evening Soup Kitchen in New Haven says in the Elm City alone, there are more than 700 homeless individuals and 250 homeless families. There’s a lack of shelter beds compared to before the pandemic.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker says challenges around the homeless are more significant today than three years ago, and more must be done to support the most vulnerable in the community.”

“In the long term, we’re not going to be able to solve this problem by only funding emergency warming shelters,” Elicker said. “We’re not going to be able to solve this problem by having the major cities in Connecticut play a leadership role in other partners around our state.”

