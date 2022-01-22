Connecticut League of Conservation Voters Education Fund to hold Environmental Summit

(WTNH) — The Connecticut League of Conservation Voters (CTLCV) Education Fund will host the 2022 Environmental Summit next week virtually on January 25 & 27, at 12:00pm – 2:30pm.

The two-day summit on zoom is the premier event for informing the public and lawmakers on the most immediate environmental and climate priorities. CTLCV is thrilled to host leaders from the legislature’s environment committee, experts, and advocates to provide briefings on these issues.

This year’s summit will feature panels, presentations, and discussions on youth climate priorities, environmental justice, transportation, and more. The complete agenda, including topics and speakers, is available on the CTLCV website.

Advance registration is required to receive a unique secure Zoom link. Please email info@ctlcv.org with your name and affiliation to RSVP. You will receive a unique link one hour before each day’s event.