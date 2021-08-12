Connecticut Lottery reaches an agreement with a sports betting vendor to launch sports wagering business

(WTNH) – It’s official! The Connecticut Lottery has now reached an agreement with a sports betting vendor.

They’re teaming up with Rush Street Interactive to launch its sports wagering business. During this 10-year agreement, RSI will serve as the lottery corporation’s sports betting system for mobile, online, and retail channels.

“Our mission at RSI is to provide players with the widest range of betting options, delivered through fun, engaging, and easy-to-use products, and supported by best-in-class customer service. That’s the approach we’ve taken in the other ten markets we have taken in where we are live today,” said Richard Schwartz, President of RSI.

Both tribal casinos in the state have also teamed up with fantasy sports giants. Foxwoods partnered with Draftkings and Mohegan Sun partnered with Fandeul.

Online gaming and sports wagering can begin when the Federal Bureau of Indian Affairs gives final approval.