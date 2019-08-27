Connecticut man accused of intending to commit mass shooting gives second statement

(WTNH) — A Connecticut man accused of posting his intentions to commit a mass shooting on Facebook gave a sworn statement to Norwalk police that he was not planning to do it.

On August 15th, the 22-year-old Brandon Wagshol told police he was only planning to assemble a firearm at a friends house and that he, “Did not have the intention of committing any mass shootings at all whatsoever.”

Wagshol says he went to New Hampshire to buy ammunition to circumvent what he viewed as a second amendment violation.

He says the body armor, optics and camouflage clothing police found were for firearms training.

Wagshol is due back in court September 6th.