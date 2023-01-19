(WTNH) – A Connecticut man has filed a federal lawsuit to allow guns in state parks for protection.

On January 14, David Nastri of Cheshire filed a federal lawsuit against Katie Dykes, the Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Nastri is challenging the constitutionality of Connecticut’s state regulation that bans the carrying of handguns in state parks for the purpose of self-defense.

Connecticut law prohibits the carrying of guns, archery equipment, or other weapons in state parks and forests unless DEEP authorizes their carrying. Violation of this is punishable by a $35 fine.

The state permits the limited carrying of guns, archery and other weaponry to hunt the state parks and forests within certain specified seasons. Non-hunting members of the public who possess valid Connecticut pistol permits are not allowed to carry handguns for the purpose of self-defense.

Nastri is calling on Dykes to take immediate steps to amend the law to allow the carrying of handguns in state parks and forests for the purpose of self-defense.

The lawsuit claims that this law violates the Second and Fourteenth Amendments to the United States Constitution.

News 8 has reached out to DEEP for a comment on the lawsuit, but they have not responded at this time.