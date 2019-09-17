1  of  3
Breaking News
Eli Manning benched, Daniel Jones named Giants’ starting QB Legendary journalist and political commentator Cokie Roberts dies at 75 ‘Jeopardy!’ host Trebek says he’s resumed chemotherapy

Connecticut man gets probation for sex assault of child

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
wooden-judges-gavel_306811

MILFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man who pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl a decade ago has avoided prison and instead been sentenced to 10 years of probation.

The Connecticut Post reports that a prosecutor said in court Monday during the sentencing of 51-year-old Gregory Bystryk that the now 15-year-old victim is “content” with the deal.

The Seymour man pleaded guilty to third-degree sexual assault in July. The assault occurred in June 2009, and was reported to police eight years later.

The victim told a social worker from the Department of Children and Families that Bystryk had sexually assaulted her when she was between 4 and 6 years old. Bystryk knew the girl.

Bystryk said in court that he was ashamed of himself and the assault should “never have happened.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss