1  of  3
Breaking News
New poll shows disapproval ratings of Governor Lamont on the rise Connecticut Sun: Road to the Championship – The Sun preps for Game 5 of the WNBA Finals On-Sale Now: Tickets for A Concert for Recovery starring Keith Urban

 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at Noon

Connecticut man pleads guilty in fatal hit-and-run crash

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man police say struck and fatally injured a pedestrian has pleaded guilty to related charges.

The Hartford Courant reports that 25-year-old Kayvon Cook cried Tuesday as he pleaded guilty to evading responsibility and making a false statement to police.

Police say Cook was driving a Chevrolet Malibu when 47-year-old Chante Tucker was struck and thrown more than 100 feet (30.5 meters) in September 2018. She succumbed to her injuries at the hospital hours later.

Tucker reportedly ran in front of the vehicle Cook was driving. Police say Cook fled the scene and later lied to authorities.

He faces up to five years in prison and five years of probation at sentencing on Dec. 17.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss