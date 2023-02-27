HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A public hearing was held Monday in Hartford about whether the state should lower the blood-alcohol content level from point .08 to point .05.



Lawmakers and traffic experts said Connecticut is ranked third in deaths involving drivers under the influence.



“Science tells us that those who are over a .05 blood alcohol content are seven times more likely to be involved in a crash. So, we want to make sure that folks across the state of Connecticut and beyond are safe while driving through the state of Connecticut,” said Sen. Christine Cohen (D).



Leaders point out other states like Utah implemented the law and are seeing an increase in tourism dollars and alcohol sales while seeing a decrease in DUI.