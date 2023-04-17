BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A man wanted for murder out of Bridgeport, Connecticut was captured in Ohio on Monday, according to police.

41-year-old Derrick Francis also known as Ainsley Forbes is accused of shooting and killing Brianna McKoy on April 6 in Bridgeport.

Bridgeport police said Francis was taken into police custody after fleeing from a vehicle during a traffic stop, in Ohio. Officers said they found a loaded handgun inside the vehicle and that Francis is now facing additional firearm charges in Ohio.

He is now in the custody of Solon and Cuyahoga County police in Ohio.

Mugshot of Derrick Francis (Bridgeport Police Department)

Francis will be extradited back to Connecticut where he will be charged with the murder of McKoy. Francis is being held on a $3 million bond.

Anyone with information regarding the murder of McKoy is asked to contact Det. 203-581-5243 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.