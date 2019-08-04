Connecticut officials react to mass shootings in El Paso, Dayton

(WTNH) — Two mass shootings occurred less than 24-hours apart in the U.S. marking the 249th and 250th shootings in 2019.
A shooting at an El Paso, Texas Walmart on Saturday, August 3rd left 20 dead and dozens injured.
Only a few short hours later, a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio took the lives of 9 people, with 27 injured.
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont issued a statement:
“There is a real epidemic of domestic terrorism growing in this country, with at least one of this weekend’s mass shootings reportedly perpetrated by a white nationalist. These are acts of evil generated by an expanding ideology of hatred. It’s far past time that leaders throughout our country take action against this plague that is tearing our nation apart. We need leadership, particularly in Washington, that will not be owned by special interests. We need leadership that will not cave to the NRA and will act in the best interest of the people of our country. We need action because thoughts and prayers will not stop mass murder.”– Gov. Ned Lamont
Senator Blumenthal issued a series of tweets in regards to the gun violence, in part, saying “Enough is enough.”:
Senator Chris Murphy also took to Twitter with a series of tweets on the topic including one video message directed at his colleagues: “Get off your a** and do something. These tweets of sympathy are empty if you aren’t stepping up and passing common sense, popular gun laws that will end this epidemic rate of slaughter.”
Connecticut State Police took to Facebook to provide tips on what to do if you find yourself in an active shooting situation.