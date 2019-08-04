Connecticut officials react to mass shootings in El Paso, Dayton

(WTNH) — Two mass shootings occurred less than 24-hours apart in the U.S. marking the 249th and 250th shootings in 2019.

A shooting at an El Paso, Texas Walmart on Saturday, August 3rd left 20 dead and dozens injured.

Only a few short hours later, a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio took the lives of 9 people, with 27 injured.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont issued a statement:

“There is a real epidemic of domestic terrorism growing in this country, with at least one of this weekend’s mass shootings reportedly perpetrated by a white nationalist. These are acts of evil generated by an expanding ideology of hatred. It’s far past time that leaders throughout our country take action against this plague that is tearing our nation apart. We need leadership, particularly in Washington, that will not be owned by special interests. We need leadership that will not cave to the NRA and will act in the best interest of the people of our country. We need action because thoughts and prayers will not stop mass murder.” – Gov. Ned Lamont

Senator Blumenthal issued a series of tweets in regards to the gun violence, in part, saying “Enough is enough.”:

Senseless unspeakable gun violence claims more innocent victims & rips apart another community. Our hearts go to the families & all hurt, & deep thanks to first responders. Enough is enough. We know what must be done to end this epidemic of violence. — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) August 4, 2019

Common sense & simple caring say Emergency Risk Protection Orders can save lives. Momentum is building for more states to deal with people who are dangerous to themselves or others—taking forceful action to forestall imminent risk & fulfill due process. https://t.co/gLmOYoctbC — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) August 4, 2019

Senator Chris Murphy also took to Twitter with a series of tweets on the topic including one video message directed at his colleagues: “Get off your a** and do something. These tweets of sympathy are empty if you aren’t stepping up and passing common sense, popular gun laws that will end this epidemic rate of slaughter.”

To my colleagues – get off your ass and do something.



Stop pretending like your only responsibility is to offer sympathy.



You got elected to fix things. And this is fixable. But not if all you do about this is tweet. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) August 3, 2019

These young men contemplating mass murder take note of the inaction of their government, shooting after shooting, and their broken minds infer endorsement by our silence.



If you're doing nothing – again – after the last 24 hours, the blood is soaking deeper into your hands. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) August 4, 2019

Connecticut State Police took to Facebook to provide tips on what to do if you find yourself in an active shooting situation.