President, Connecticut officials react to mass shootings in El Paso, Dayton

(WTNH) — Two mass shootings occurred less than 24-hours apart in the U.S. marking the 249th and 250th shootings in 2019.

A shooting at an El Paso, Texas Walmart on Saturday, August 3rd left 20 dead and dozens injured.

Only a few short hours later, a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio took the lives of 9 people, with 27 injured.

President Donald Trump released a proclamation Sunday afternoon in regards to both shootings. He has ordered that the Americans flags shall fly at half-staff, effective immediately, until sunset August 8th.

Our Nation mourns with those whose loved ones were murdered in the tragic shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, and we share in the pain and suffering of all those who were injured in these two senseless attacks. We condemn these hateful and cowardly acts. Through our grief, America stands united with the people of El Paso and Dayton. May God be with the victims of these two horrific crimes and bring aid and comfort to their families and friends. As a mark of solemn respect for the victims of the terrible acts of violence perpetrated on August 3, 2019, in El Paso, Texas, and on August 4, 2019, in Dayton, Ohio, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, August 8, 2019. I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations. President Donald Trump

JUST IN: President Trump speaks on back-to-back deadly mass shootings: "I want to extend our condolences to the people of El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, they're incredible people and they've been through a lot."



"Hate has no place in our country" https://t.co/MG5KCPXRmn pic.twitter.com/a4PgVSvslb — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) August 4, 2019

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont issued a statement:

There is a real epidemic of domestic terrorism growing in this country, with at least one of this weekend’s mass shootings reportedly perpetrated by a white nationalist. These are acts of evil generated by an expanding ideology of hatred. It’s far past time that leaders throughout our country take action against this plague that is tearing our nation apart. We need leadership, particularly in Washington, that will not be owned by special interests. We need leadership that will not cave to the NRA and will act in the best interest of the people of our country. We need action because thoughts and prayers will not stop mass murder. – Gov. Ned Lamont

Senator Blumenthal issued a series of tweets in regards to the gun violence, in part, saying “Enough is enough.”:

Senseless unspeakable gun violence claims more innocent victims & rips apart another community. Our hearts go to the families & all hurt, & deep thanks to first responders. Enough is enough. We know what must be done to end this epidemic of violence. — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) August 4, 2019

Common sense & simple caring say Emergency Risk Protection Orders can save lives. Momentum is building for more states to deal with people who are dangerous to themselves or others—taking forceful action to forestall imminent risk & fulfill due process. https://t.co/gLmOYoctbC — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) August 4, 2019

Senator Chris Murphy also took to Twitter with a series of tweets on the topic including one video message directed at his colleagues: “Get off your a** and do something. These tweets of sympathy are empty if you aren’t stepping up and passing common sense, popular gun laws that will end this epidemic rate of slaughter.”

To my colleagues – get off your ass and do something.



Stop pretending like your only responsibility is to offer sympathy.



You got elected to fix things. And this is fixable. But not if all you do about this is tweet. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) August 3, 2019

These young men contemplating mass murder take note of the inaction of their government, shooting after shooting, and their broken minds infer endorsement by our silence.



If you're doing nothing – again – after the last 24 hours, the blood is soaking deeper into your hands. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) August 4, 2019

Remember, the idea that we must all stand down from politics in the wake of high profile mass shootings is a fiction created by the gun lobby to keep our movement from winning.



If you want this madness to end, donate to or volunteer for a anti-gun violence candidate. Now. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) August 4, 2019

Murphy also issued an official statement.

Nowhere but in the United States does this epidemic rate of mass murder occur. My heart goes out to all the victims of gun violence this weekend – in El Paso and Dayton, but also Baton Rouge, Colorado Springs, and New York. What is so heartbreaking is that almost all of this carnage is preventable. Good laws stop bad people from doing horrible things. But many of my colleagues in Congress think that their jobs require them only to express words of sympathy and concern. Why run for Congress if you aren’t prepared to pass laws that make people safer? Why go through all the trouble of being elected to federal office if you throw your hands up and let evil win? These shooters, contemplating mass slaughter, take note of their government’s inaction, and they infer this silence as endorsement. For every national leader who wakes up Monday, and decides to do nothing – again – just know that the blood is soaking deeper into your hands. Maybe we cannot fix the entire gun violence epidemic – which took dozens of other lives this weekend, in homicides, suicides, and accidental shootings – overnight, but why don’t we at least try to start. Why sign up for public office if you aren’t going to at least try? – Sen. Chris Murphy

Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman issued a statement regarding gun control:

“In just a week, we’ve seen three mass shootings and that’s terrifying. These events leave us wondering what’s next? How can we prevent gun violence and protect our families and ourselves? Good guys with guns are clearly not the answer; meaningful, commonsense gun control is.” – Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman

Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro released a statement Sunday afternoon in regards to the El Paso and Dayton shootings:

With two mass shootings this weekend within 24 hours, unspeakable violence is continuing to occur at an alarming frequency. I strongly condemn these heinous crimes in El Paso and Dayton, and my heart goes out to the victims, their families, and both communities. These were clear acts of domestic terrorism meant to inflict fear and division. In El Paso specifically, the shooter was driven by white nationalism and hatred of immigrants-both of which have undeniably been enabled by the President. The House has passed gun violence prevention legislation to keep guns out of the wrong hands and funding for research on how to best address this public health crisis. But [Senate] Majority Leader McConnell has refused to take any action whatsoever. He and the President must act and work with Democrats to fix this problem immediately. We have lost far too many lives to gun violence, and continued inaction dishonors those who have been killed. Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell took to Twitter in regards to the two shootings:

Sickening to learn this morning of another mass murder in Dayton, Ohio overnight. Two horrifying acts of violence in less than 24 hours. We stand with law enforcement as they continue working to keep Americans safe and bring justice. — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) August 4, 2019

Representative John Larson released a statement demanding immediate action on gun violence:

There can no longer be any doubts or questions, these mass shootings are acts of domestic terrorism. While we send our thoughts and prayers to all the victims and their families, what the American people want is leadership and action. The House has taken action and passed three gun violence prevention bills. These bills are now stuck in the Senate, waiting to be taken up. I’m calling on the President to prevail upon the Republican controlled Senate to come back from recess and take action on these bills that have already passed the House. To do nothing will only further enable this national crisis that is pervasive. Mass murder has already occurred in churches and at festivals, schools and workplaces across the country this year! President Trump needs to lead. If the Prime Minister of New Zealand can ban assault weapons after a mass shooting, then the least President Trump can do is prevail on Mitch McConnell to reconvene the Senate and take up the House-passed legislation. I’m calling on our Presidential candidates, seven of whom are in the Senate and three of them whose states are directly involved this weekend, to suspend their campaigns to take up this critical legislation that all of them have embraced. Enough is enough, it’s time for the Senate and President to act, and the media should hold them accountable. State Representative John B. Larson

Sandy Hook Promise released a statement saying:

My heart aches as we continue to see communities torn apart by mass shootings. It is critical to know that there are signs — like a hate manifesto, social media posts, and notable fascination with guns — that point to increased potential for violence. We must stay vigilant and say something when we see these warning signals. Our safety lies in our commitment to protecting one another…The more we know the signs and who to tell when we see or hear them, the more successful we can be in stopping violence before it can begin. Sandy Hook Promise’s programs have helped stop school shootings, suicides, and other planned acts of violence because people knew what to look for. We urge communities to come together to have these life-saving discussions. Nicole Hockley, co-founder & Managing Director of Sandy Hook Promise, Sandy Hook Victim Dylan’s mother

Connecticut State Police took to social media to provide tips on what to do if you find yourself in an active shooting situation: