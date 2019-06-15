News

Connecticut partners with College Board to offer scholarships up to $40,000 for low-income families

By:

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 08:07 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 08:07 PM EDT

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - Governor Ned Lamont and other Connecticut officials announced a partnership with the College Board on Friday to offer students from lower-income families scholarships funds up to $40,000. 

Starting with the class of 2020, students from lower-income families will now be eligible for an additional $40,000 in scholarships per year. 

Officials say the College Board has committed $25 million over five years to the new program and has already awarded over $1 million in scholarships to 1,000+ students in the nation, including fifteen in Connecticut

"These scholarships offer a great opportunity for high school students who are pursuing higher education and struggling with the growing costs of college," Governor Lamont said. "I want to thank the College Board for partnering with our state on this important initiative - it will result in many more students being able to access the necessary opportunities that will help them advance their career goals."

The scholarship opportunity is open to all students. The program also encourages students to complete a series of six important steps leading to college to earn a chance for scholarships ranging from $500 to $2,000. By completing all six steps, students are eligible for the chance to earn $40,000 for their college education. The more actions a student takes, the more chances they have to earn a scholarship. 

These steps are:

- Building a college list

- Practicing for the SAT

- Improving their SAT scores

- Strengthening their college list

- Completing the FAFSA

- Applying to college

College Board Opportunity Scholarships can be used at any accredited two-year or four-year college and are open to all students, regardless of citizenship status.

For more information, click here

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

High school graduation season&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

High school graduation season…

Your photo may appear on TV and on our website.

Read More »
Celebrating Connecticut Dads:&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Celebrating Connecticut Dads:…

We have your chance to read a heartfelt letter or tell us about why your…

Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get the News 8 App Free

The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…

Read More »
Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center