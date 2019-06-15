Connecticut partners with College Board to offer scholarships up to $40,000 for low-income families
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - Governor Ned Lamont and other Connecticut officials announced a partnership with the College Board on Friday to offer students from lower-income families scholarships funds up to $40,000.
Starting with the class of 2020, students from lower-income families will now be eligible for an additional $40,000 in scholarships per year.
Officials say the College Board has committed $25 million over five years to the new program and has already awarded over $1 million in scholarships to 1,000+ students in the nation, including fifteen in Connecticut.
"These scholarships offer a great opportunity for high school students who are pursuing higher education and struggling with the growing costs of college," Governor Lamont said. "I want to thank the College Board for partnering with our state on this important initiative - it will result in many more students being able to access the necessary opportunities that will help them advance their career goals."
The scholarship opportunity is open to all students. The program also encourages students to complete a series of six important steps leading to college to earn a chance for scholarships ranging from $500 to $2,000. By completing all six steps, students are eligible for the chance to earn $40,000 for their college education. The more actions a student takes, the more chances they have to earn a scholarship.
These steps are:
- Building a college list
- Practicing for the SAT
- Improving their SAT scores
- Strengthening their college list
- Completing the FAFSA
- Applying to college
College Board Opportunity Scholarships can be used at any accredited two-year or four-year college and are open to all students, regardless of citizenship status.
For more information, click here.
==
Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.
More Stories
-
- Connecticut going purple for Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month
- High School seniors celebrate graduation day at Shubert Theater
- Stop & Shop donates $2,500 lottery bonus to Milford-based food pantry
- Tweed New Haven airport launching new weekend service to Nantucket Island
- Americans expected to spend $16 billion on Father's Day gifts
- Why you may want to think twice before firing up that grill
- Sunrise Rotary brightens up Spaulding Pond
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
Invasive insects are continuing to kill our Connecticut trees
Ash trees and oak trees are becoming more and more scarce across the state of Connecticut all because of the invasive Emerald Ash Borer and Gypsy Moths.Read More »
- Eye on the Storm - Hurricane season by the experts
- Jupiter will get so close to Earth this month that the planet and its largest moons will be visible
- The science behind studying mosquitoes this season
- Safety dos and don'ts of handling a tornado outbreak
- Preparing for Hurricane Season
- After several quiet years, tornadoes erupt in United States
- Partly cloudy with isolated showers for Friday afternoon
Don't Miss
High school graduation season…
Your photo may appear on TV and on our website.Read More »
Celebrating Connecticut Dads:…
We have your chance to read a heartfelt letter or tell us about why your…Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…Read More »
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
New Haven detective cleared of any wrongdoing in January 2019 shooting of suspect
A New Haven police detective who shot and wounded a suspect back in January...Read More »
-
Connecticut going purple for Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month
Connecticut is going purple for Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month.Read More »
-
High School seniors celebrate graduation day at Shubert Theater
Seniors from a number of high schools in New Haven are celebrating their...Read More »
-
Stop & Shop donates $2,500 lottery bonus to Milford-based food pantry
Stop and Shop is making a big donation to a food pantry in Milford.Read More »
-
Tweed New Haven airport launching new weekend service to Nantucket Island
A big deal for a small airport.Read More »
Video Center
-
CT Sun rising
CT Sun risingRead More »
-
Hartford Atheltic showdown prep with Nashville SC
News 8 at 6:00 p.m.Read More »
-
Sunrise Rotary brightens up Spaulding Pond
The city is getting ready to open Spaulding Pond beach and this year there will be sweeping improvements.Read More »