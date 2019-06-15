Connecticut partners with College Board to offer scholarships up to $40,000 for low-income families

Governor Ned Lamont and other Connecticut officials announced a partnership with the College Board on Friday to offer students from lower-income families scholarships funds up to $40,000.

Starting with the class of 2020, students from lower-income families will now be eligible for an additional $40,000 in scholarships per year.

Officials say the College Board has committed $25 million over five years to the new program and has already awarded over $1 million in scholarships to 1,000+ students in the nation, including fifteen in Connecticut.

“These scholarships offer a great opportunity for high school students who are pursuing higher education and struggling with the growing costs of college,” Governor Lamont said. “I want to thank the College Board for partnering with our state on this important initiative – it will result in many more students being able to access the necessary opportunities that will help them advance their career goals.”

The scholarship opportunity is open to all students. The program also encourages students to complete a series of six important steps leading to college to earn a chance for scholarships ranging from $500 to $2,000. By completing all six steps, students are eligible for the chance to earn $40,000 for their college education. The more actions a student takes, the more chances they have to earn a scholarship.

These steps are:

– Building a college list

– Practicing for the SAT

– Improving their SAT scores

– Strengthening their college list

– Completing the FAFSA

– Applying to college

College Board Opportunity Scholarships can be used at any accredited two-year or four-year college and are open to all students, regardless of citizenship status.

For more information, click here.

